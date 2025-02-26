James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 159 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 162.46 ($2.06), with a volume of 25801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.03).
The company has a market capitalization of £694.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 172.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 180.23.
James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.
