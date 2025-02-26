Distil (LON:DIS) Stock Price Up 30.1% – Still a Buy?

Distil Plc (LON:DIS – Get Free Report) traded up 30.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 440,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,109,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Distil Trading Down 12.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.61.

About Distil

(Get Free Report)

Distil Plc, together its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and sale of spirits. The company offers its products under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwoods Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, TRØVE Botanical Spirit, and Diva Vodka. It markets and sells its products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Distil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.