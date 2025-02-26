Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after buying an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $218.63 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

