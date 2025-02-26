Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $12,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after buying an additional 464,821 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,922,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,836,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $218.63 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $226.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
