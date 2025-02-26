Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

NYSE:XYL opened at $128.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

