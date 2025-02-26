Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $86.70.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

