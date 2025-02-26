Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,000. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF comprises about 5.5% of Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $144.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $120.56 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.