Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after buying an additional 324,178 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVW opened at $101.28 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
