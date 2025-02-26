Shayne & Jacobs LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

