Shayne & Jacobs LLC Acquires 500 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.