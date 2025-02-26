Shayne & Jacobs LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. CBRE Group comprises about 1.2% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1,499.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,162,000 after buying an additional 993,687 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CBRE Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.24 and a one year high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

