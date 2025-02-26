Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,765.12. This represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $204.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

