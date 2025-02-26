Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $269,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth $99,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.87.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

