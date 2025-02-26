Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI stock opened at $533.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $511.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
