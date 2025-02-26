Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Provident Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $180.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.90 and a 200-day moving average of $178.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

