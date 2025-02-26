Hedera Hits 1-Day Volume of $455.92 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $8.24 billion and approximately $455.92 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00024863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,903,956,526 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 41,903,956,526.0062664 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.19522711 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $620,715,549.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

