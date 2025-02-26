Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
