Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.