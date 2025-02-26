Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Vipshop has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vipshop to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Vipshop stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.30. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

