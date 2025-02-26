Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31.

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

