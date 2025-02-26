Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UA opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.62.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Insider Transactions at Under Armour
Under Armour Company Profile
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Under Armour
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Twilio, Braze: The Top 2 CEP Platforms to Own in 2025
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.