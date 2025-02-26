InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Announces $0.07 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

