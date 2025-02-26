InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Announces $0.07 Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02.
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Twilio, Braze: The Top 2 CEP Platforms to Own in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Tempus AI Is a Buy, If You Can Handle the Volatility
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Massive Buybacks: 3 Stocks Returning Big Cash to Shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.