Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $2.03 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and approximately $154.30 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00003603 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,623,574 coins and its circulating supply is 639,454,441 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

