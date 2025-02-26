Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF



The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

