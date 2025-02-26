Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
