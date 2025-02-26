Chiliz (CHZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $473.18 Million

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $473.18 million and $58.69 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,429,635,744 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,429,724,757 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

