Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Announces Earnings Results

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of BOW opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. Bowhead Specialty has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $37.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

