Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 601.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of D stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

