Rothschild Investment LLC Reduces Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $959,005,000 after buying an additional 275,236 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 109.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,435,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,094,000 after buying an additional 750,073 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,329,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,157,000 after buying an additional 57,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,096,000 after buying an additional 78,587 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.64.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

