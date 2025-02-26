BankPlus Trust Department Takes $39,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

