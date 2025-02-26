Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.39 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.84.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

