127 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after purchasing an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,762,000 after buying an additional 147,457 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 93,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4,601.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $160.46 and a one year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

