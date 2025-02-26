BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,652,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,197,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,422,538,000 after purchasing an additional 949,875 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $109.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average is $114.37. The company has a market cap of $476.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

