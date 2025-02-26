Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 65,241 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

