Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Range Capital Acquisition makes up about 2.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,000.

Get Range Capital Acquisition alerts:

Range Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RANGU stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.05.

About Range Capital Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on July 24, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RANGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.