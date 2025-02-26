Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 80,139 Shares of IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,139 shares during the quarter. IB Acquisition accounts for approximately 6.2% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in IB Acquisition were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IB Acquisition by 60.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IB Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,084,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IB Acquisition by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of IB Acquisition by 9.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

IB Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IBAC stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

IB Acquisition Company Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

