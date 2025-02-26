Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,519,000. Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,642,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 43,853 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000.

VOOV stock opened at $190.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $170.26 and a 12 month high of $199.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.61.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

