Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,906 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.08.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

