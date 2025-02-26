Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,340 Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Quantum Computing from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quantum Computing Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 2.75.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

