The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Collier Financial acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $314.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.07. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.31.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

