Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Federal Signal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Federal Signal has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Federal Signal to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FSS

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.