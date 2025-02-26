Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club makes up 0.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,118,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $105.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.66. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

