Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $605.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.16. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

