ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Releases Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 15.99%.
ImmuCell Price Performance
NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.54.
ImmuCell Company Profile
