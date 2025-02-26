ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Releases Earnings Results

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 15.99%.

NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.54.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Scours and Mastitis. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves with claims against E.

