Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LYBC opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.07. Lyons Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.