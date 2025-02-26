Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:LYBC opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $137.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -0.07. Lyons Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $42.85.
