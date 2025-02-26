Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

BHFAL stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

