Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
BHFAL stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.
About Brighthouse Financial
