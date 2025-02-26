Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 16th.
Ramelius Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Ramelius Resources Company Profile
