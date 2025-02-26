Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.28

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous final dividend of $0.27.

Newmont Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.