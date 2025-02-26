Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM) Announces Final Dividend of $0.28

Newmont Co. (ASX:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous final dividend of $0.27.
Newmont Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 0.51.
Newmont Company Profile
