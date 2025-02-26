BankPlus Trust Department Buys New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.85.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
