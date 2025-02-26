Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires 831 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,435,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

