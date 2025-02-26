Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.