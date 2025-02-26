Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Position Reduced by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after buying an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $309,521.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,989.42. This represents a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,986 shares of company stock worth $20,397,849 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $245.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -112.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

