GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund makes up 1.6% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSU opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.